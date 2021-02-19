Court order on case against 4 Al Jazeera men on Feb 23





The date of passing order in the complaint case against four people including Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil and Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan Alias Sammi over the Al Jazeera report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' has been shifted to February 23.

Thursday was the date for delivery of the order in the case.

On Thursday Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam shifted the date to deliver the order.

Moshiur Malek, founder and president of Bangabandhu Foundation, filed the case with the CMM court on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Malek said by broadcasting this report, Al Jazeera has tarnished the image of Bangladesh government and the State at home and abroad, which is tantamount to sedition.

The report was fictitious and flawed, Malek said.

Later, the court recorded the statement of the complainant and took the charges into cognizance. It will pass an order on the issue later in the day.

In his statement, Malek said the accused were conspiring to 'topple the country's elected government through this report.'







