All three-wheelers to come under purview of registration

In order to control road accidents and ensure road safety, the government is going to bring easy-bikes and other three-wheeler auto-rickshaws under registration.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday made the remarks - while addressing the 28th meeting of the National Road Safety Council at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters - in the capital via a video conference from his official residence at Jatiya Sangsad.

Obaidul Quader said, "The government is going to bring easy bikes, three-wheelers under registration to control road accidents and road safety. For this, a sub-committee has been formed to determine the strategy after reviewing the recommendations of the committee formed by the Road Transport Division."

"Opinions of the concerned stakeholders have been taken to make the legal frame time-befitting and more rational, so that the government can strengthen the legal base in the shortest possible time following due procedures. The government has also introduced 'road safety audit' for the first time on the highways in the country. Long queues and lengthy waiting time to obtain driving license is going to end. The work of issuing quality licenses will start from the last week of this month," he said.

The Minister also said that a National Road Safety Strategic Plan was adopted for road safety from 2017 to 2020. At the end of the plan period, a new strategic plan for 2021 to 2024 was presented as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to formulate a new action plan.

"This is a long-term plan, so the committee is tasked with finalizing recommendations for the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan," he added.

Quader said, "The committee would finalize the draft within the next month and submit it to the next Road Safety Council for approval."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, MP Shahjahan Khan and secretaries of various ministries, columnist Syed Abul Maksud, Nirapod Sarak Chai chairman Ilias Kanchan, DMP commissioner and other transport owners and labour leaders were present at the BRTA office and on the virtual platform.







