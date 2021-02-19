Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

All three-wheelers to come under purview of registration

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

In order to control road accidents and ensure road safety, the government is going to bring easy-bikes and other three-wheeler auto-rickshaws under registration.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday made the remarks - while addressing the 28th meeting of the National Road Safety Council at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters - in the capital via a video conference from his official residence at Jatiya Sangsad.
Obaidul Quader said, "The government is going to bring easy bikes, three-wheelers under registration to control road accidents and road safety. For this, a sub-committee has been formed to determine the strategy after reviewing the recommendations of the committee formed by the Road Transport Division."
"Opinions of the concerned stakeholders have been taken to make the legal frame time-befitting and more rational, so that the government can strengthen the legal base in the shortest possible time following due procedures. The government has also introduced 'road safety audit' for the first time on    the highways in the country. Long queues and lengthy waiting time to obtain driving license is going to end. The work of issuing quality licenses will start from the last   week of this month," he said.
The Minister also said that a National Road Safety Strategic Plan was adopted for road safety from 2017 to 2020. At the end of the plan period, a new strategic plan for 2021 to 2024 was presented as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to formulate a new action plan.
"This is a long-term plan, so the committee is tasked with finalizing recommendations for the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan," he added.
Quader said, "The committee would finalize the draft within the next month and submit it to the next Road Safety Council for approval."
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam, MP Shahjahan Khan and secretaries of various ministries, columnist Syed Abul Maksud, Nirapod Sarak Chai chairman Ilias Kanchan, DMP commissioner and other transport owners and labour leaders were present at the BRTA office and on the virtual platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Univs asked to include flute as subject
Metro rail, Matarbari deep seaport to change face of BD: Japan envoy
Dhaka North City Corporation officials accompanied by executive Magistrates
HC summons Dr Yunus, MD of GT
130 countries yet to get covid vaccine: UN chief
Cop held by BSF handed over to BGB
Court order on case against 4 Al Jazeera men on Feb 23
All three-wheelers to come under purview of registration


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft