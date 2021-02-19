Video
Irfan Salim exonerated from arms case

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday exonerated Irfan Salim, son of MP Haji Md Salim also an Awami League leader, from an arms case filed with Chawkbazar Police Station.
Irfan, councillor of Ward No -30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), was suspended from his post after he was charged with assaulting a Naval officer in the city.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Special Tribunal-1
passed the order after accepting a probe report, submitted by Chawkbazar police, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.
On January 5, Delwar Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (investigation) and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the probe reports on arms and drug cases before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court mentioning that they did not find any evidence to prove the charges against him in the cases.
The case under narcotics control is pending with the same court for hearing.
The IO also submitted petition seeking to exonerate the accused from the cases.
Two cases were filed under the narcotics control and arms acts on October 27 following a raid conducted by RAB at MP Haji Salim's Old Dhaka residence in the capital's Chawkbazar area.
Police, however, submitted charge sheets against Irfan's bodyguard Zahidul Mollah in two other cases filed under narcotics control and arms acts as they found the allegations true.
Irfan and Zahidul were arrested after a case was filed against him on charges of attacking Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan of the Bangladesh Navy in Dhanmondi area of the capital on October 25 last year.
On 25 October, a Navy officer was assaulted by Irfan Salim, near Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi area after his motorcycle collided with a car owned by the lawmaker.
On 26 October, Lt Wasif Ahmad lodged a case accusing Irfan Selim, his driver and five others of assaulting a military officer and issuing death threats.
On the same day, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the house of Irfan's father Haji Salim in Bara Katra of Old Dhaka.
At that time, a mobile court of RAB sentenced Irfan Selim to one year imprisonment for possession of drugs. Irfan's bodyguard Md Zahid was sentenced to six months for carrying a walkie-talkie.
Later, on 28 October, RAB-3's DAD Qayyum Islam filed four separate arms and drug cases against Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid at Chawkbazar police station.
DB police recently filed a charge sheet against five people, including Irfan Selim, in the case filed against them for beating a naval officer in Kalabagan.


