Water logging still a challenge for DSCC, DNCC

For decades, water logging of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has increased exponentially. Dhaka WASA and the two city corporations failed to manage and pump out rain water despite spending several thousands of crores in the past decades on several projects.

Since the establishment of City Corporation, about 50 canals have been occupied inside Dhaka; none of the 50 sluice gates of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) under the Water Development Board were useful in draining out sewerage water. And the 2 water pumps at Kamlapur and Dholaikhal used for pumping out water during rainy season have become inoperable.

Although crores of taka has been allocated and spent to maintain these vital infrastructures, but Dhaka WASA and the two city corporation authorities have done little.

However, the two city corporations stated water logging will not affect city dwellers as previous years. Since WASA took charge of 26 canals inside Dhaka, the canals have been restored. The two city corporations have also taken steps to make 50 sluice gates operational.

The Water Development Board has 50 sluice gates for drainage in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area. Of these, 36 are disabled. The remaining 13 are partially operational but there is no water supply.

Keeping Monsoon in mind, the DSCC has taken steps to restore 50 sluice gates under the Bangladesh Water Development Board and handing over to the DSCC.

On the other hand, the South City Corporation has stated that all pump stations received from WASA are unusable.

Regarding this DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said: "The pump stations we have received from WASA are out of order. We haven't started yet. If the pump stations are not commissioned, the drainage system will be disrupted this year," he said.

Sheikh Taposh also said, "In the 45 days of operation, we have removed more than one lakh metric tons of waste-soil from the canal." We will rigorously conduct our activities till March 31. Our goal is to ensure that rainwater is properly drained and pumped out during the monsoon season

In the 45-days operation DSCC removed 1,195 metric ton waste from Panthapath Box Culver, 822 metric ton waste from Segun Bagicha Box Culver, 55,000 metric ton waste from Jirani Canal, 21,269 metric ton waste from Kamalapur Canal, 2000 metric ton waste from Manda Canal, 1,683 metric ton waste from Kadamtala Canal and 22,429 metric ton waste from Shampur Canal. Moreover, 9,300 tons of waste has been removed from 14 canals in the last 45 days after took charge of the canals from Dhaka WASA. It has cost Tk 86 lakh" he added..

Besides, there are about 2,400 km of drains in Dhaka. Of these, this drain carries rainwater to the box culvert or storm sewer line.





