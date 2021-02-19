Video
Suicidal deaths overtake C-19 fatalities in 10 months: BBS

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

In the past 10 months of Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 5,200 persons have died while around 11,000 people have lost their lives in suicidal cases. During the same period, more than 1.8 lakh people have died from heart diseases, according to the study of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
Statistics and
Informatics Division Secretary Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury on Thursday disclosed the information while speaking at a "Stakeholders Media Consultation Workshop" held in BBS Bhaban at Agargaon in Dhaka.
He said that the BBS conducted two separate studies in the last 10 months. It was found that during the period, the number of death from other diseases decreased in the country. The countrywide death rate is lesser to any previous time.
BBS disclosed the findings to create awareness among the people and policymakers, so that they can get engaged on the issues, he said.
"During the period, we have run behind the Covid-19 pandemic. But, most people have died due to heart attack, heart failure and suicidal cases. I think, we should concentrate on other issues along with Covid-19. If we fail to address other issues, the number of patients will increase there," he added.
Earlier on February 4 this year, the Center for Government Studies (CGS) said in a virtual meeting that around 1,058 persons have died in suicidal cases from March to November, 2020.
Meanwhile, the number of suicidal cases was 940 during the period of 2019. The number of suicide increased by 13 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CGS study added.


