Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:52 AM
Home Front Page

Fighting Covid-19

Modi places 5-pt plan for collaboration among South Asian nations

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Modi places 5-pt plan for collaboration among South Asian nations

Modi places 5-pt plan for collaboration among South Asian nations

NEW DELHI, Feb 18: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today put forward a five-point plan for enhancing collaboration among South Asian countries to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes launching of a special visa scheme for free movement of doctors and nurses.
Modi, addressing at a virtual meeting of regional health officials and medical experts, placed his plans to bolster the regional cooperation in tackling the pandemic, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
His plans include: creating a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, so that they can travel quickly within the region during health emergencies; a regional Air Ambulance agreement for medical contingencies; creation of a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.
Two other plans are, creating a regional network for promoting technology-assisted epidemiology for preventing future pandemics, and sharing successful public health policies and schemes beyond the Covid-19.
"Can we create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines among our populations?" Modi said in the address to regional health officials meeting virtually, reports Reuters.
Modi also suggested that India's Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya health schemes may be useful case-studies for countries of South Asia.
"Such collaboration can become the pathway for greater regional cooperation among us in other areas too," he said.    -Reuters





