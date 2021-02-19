India issues new  guidelines for int’l travellers

The Indian government issued new guidelines for incoming international travellers in the wake of three variants of the Covid-19, which were first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil respectively, according to an official statement.

As per the new guidelines, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form before the scheduled travel, and upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report of a test conducted within 72 hours prior to

undertaking the journey, the Indian health ministry said on Wednesday.

All three variants have demonstrated increased transmissibility, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the statement said.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

The international travellers should also give an undertaking before they are allowed to travel within India that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted, it read.

Arrival in India without negative report shall be allowed only for those travelling to India in the exigency of death in the family, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a video conference on Thursday that India is planning to restart e-Tourist visas alongside scheduled international flights soon.

Speaking in a video conference at the inaugural ceremony of the third India Tourism Mart, organised by the Federation of Associations in India Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), he noted the advancements in India's healthcare facilities which has led to the spike of medical tourism in India.

So far, the mutant strain first found in South Africa has been detected in four returnees to India - one from Angola, one from Tanzania and two from South Africa.

Besides, a case of the variant first found in Brazil was detected in the first week of February in India, while 187 people have tested positive for the variant first detected in Britain.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travellers shall be valid from February 22.

Separate set of guidelines have been issued for international travellers coming in from Britain, Europe and the Middle East, and through flights originating from all other countries.

On arrival in the country the passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

The ministers of health and civil aviation have reviewed the situation with regard to point of entry, and actions required to minimize the risk of importation of mutant strains of the virus.







