No entry to  Shaheed Minar without mask on Feb 21: DMP



A sniffer dog and its handler from the Dog Squad of the police at work on Thursday to ensure security of the Central Shaheed Minar for the International Mother Language Day commemoration on February 21. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He was speaking to journalists after overseeing the security arrangement at Shaheed Minar on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, DMP announced special traffic management measures for Central Shaheed Minar and surrounding areas marking International

Mother Language Day.

A special layout of the area has been released with a one-way entry and exit for human traffic on that day.

Those aiming to reach the Shaheed Minar are requested to take the route of Palashi crossing, via SM Hall and Jagannath Hall to the venue.

Once respects have been paid at Shaheed Minar, people must exit using roads leading towards Doyel Chattar and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The roads from TSC to Shibbari intersection (near Shaheed Minar), Bakshibazar to Jagannath Hall, Chankharpool to Rumana Chottor, and VC's residence to Fuller Road intersection will be closed from 6:00pm on Saturday to 2:00pm on Sunday.









