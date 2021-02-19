DU opens online application on Mar 8

The online application for students intending to enrol at Dhaka University for the 2020-21 academic session will continue from Mar 8 to Mar 31.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday.

The admission tests schedules are as follows: 'Ka' unit on May 21, 'Kha' unit on May 22, 'Ga' unit on May 27, 'Gha' unit on May 28, 'Cha' unit on Jun 5.

In addition to the university campus, admission tests will be held by setting up centres at different educational institutions in eight divisional cities due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement issued by the university.

Students have been advised to keep an eye on the university webpage for further details or any change.




