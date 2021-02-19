

Obituary

Dr Hye was a retired Government officer. He left behind his wife, three sons, grandsons and relatives to mourn his death.

He was buried at family graveyard after nama-e-janaza on Wednesday (Feb 17) on Bhola Alia Madrasha field. A Qulkhani will be held today after Jumma prayer at Bhola Alia Madrasha Mosque.





Dr Md Abdul Hye, father of Abdul Hamid Shohag, Public Relations Officer of Mercantile Bank Limited, died by heart attack at his home at Bhola Sadar upazila on Tuesday (Feb 16) at 10:00pm. He was 83.Dr Hye was a retired Government officer. He left behind his wife, three sons, grandsons and relatives to mourn his death.He was buried at family graveyard after nama-e-janaza on Wednesday (Feb 17) on Bhola Alia Madrasha field. A Qulkhani will be held today after Jumma prayer at Bhola Alia Madrasha Mosque.