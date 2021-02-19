US launches Bangla version of State Department’s ShareAmerica website

To celebrate the International Mother Language Day 2021 and in honor of Bangladesh's upcoming 50th anniversary of independence, the U.S. Ambassador Earl Miller officially launched ShareAmerica's Bengali language website (share.america.gov/bn/) on Thursday.

"International Mother Language Day not only holds a special place in the heart of Bangladeshis around the world, but February 21 is also a symbol of the defense of all languages. It was the 1952 language movement in Bangladesh that eventually led the United Nations to designate February 21 as International Mother Language Day," Miller said while opened the website through video conference.

He said, "If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to a man in his own language, that goes to his heart."

" This new resource is a visible symbol of U.S. respect for Bangladeshi history and culture and our commitment to sharing accurate and timely information with millions of Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and around the world," the Embassy release said on Thursday.

"With today's launch, this new Bengali site is one of only 10 languages with their own webpages on the ShareAmerica platform," the US Ambassador said.

In honor and celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of independence and the U.S.- Bangladesh relationship, this site will serve as a visible, daily remembrance of U.S. respect for Bangladeshi history and culture, he added.







