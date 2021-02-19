Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

US launches Bangla version of State Department’s ShareAmerica website

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Diplomatic Correspondent

To celebrate the  International Mother Language Day 2021 and in honor of Bangladesh's upcoming 50th anniversary of independence, the U.S. Ambassador Earl Miller officially launched ShareAmerica's Bengali language website (share.america.gov/bn/) on Thursday.
"International Mother Language Day not only holds a special place in the heart of Bangladeshis around the world, but February 21 is also a symbol of the defense of all languages.  It was the 1952 language movement in Bangladesh that eventually led the United Nations to designate February 21 as International Mother Language Day," Miller said while opened the website through video conference.
He said, "If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head.  If you talk to a man in his own language, that goes to his heart."
" This new resource is a visible symbol of U.S. respect for Bangladeshi history and culture and our commitment to sharing accurate and timely information with millions of Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and around the world," the Embassy release said on Thursday.
"With today's launch, this new Bengali site is one of only 10 languages with their own webpages on the ShareAmerica platform," the US Ambassador said.
In honor and celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of independence and the U.S.- Bangladesh relationship, this site will serve as a visible, daily remembrance of U.S. respect for Bangladeshi history and culture, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU opens online application on Mar 8
Obituary
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson takes Covid-19 vaccine
US launches Bangla version of State Department’s ShareAmerica website
Clamour grows for observing Zoha Day as Teachers’ Day
AL leader Abul Hasnat passes away
Art show on Sheikh Hasina ends with tributes to Bangabandhu
Feni Journalist Forum celebrates Silver Jubilee


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft