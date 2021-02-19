

Education Act-2020 shows a glimmer of hope



The Act has clearly stated that violation of the provision is a punishable offence with a maximum imprisonment of three years or at least Tk 5 lakh fine or both. However, subject specific books, supportive for students for understanding difficult concepts can be published with prior permission of the government.



This initiative has been applauded by educationists and the practitioners as well. And well in tuned with them we welcome the government decision.



Indeed, the Education Act-2020 is a need of the hour. Over the years private tuition culture among teachers has been perceived and normalized in our society. Our society has witnessed how groups' of unethical teachers had compelled their students for private tuition.



These teachers have neglected their duties by not teaching properly in classrooms while making a quick buck through illegal coaching in their homes. No matter what their socio-economic condition may have been, those teachers cogently charged high private tuition fees. Reportedly, innumerable private tutors have earned tonnes of money by conducting illegal coaching businesses throughout the country. Though coaching business is illegal, no teacher is reported to have been reprimanded for running the illegal business while neglecting their professional roles at schools and colleges.



Moreover, private tuition or coaching culture has created unhealthy competition among guardians and students. Students or guardians rush to particular teachers to avail leaked question papers and short suggestions. Students from affluent background often ran to the doors of those teachers for good grades, whereas students who are talented but poor fell into disparity.



Similarly, guidebook businesses made a lot of publishers wealthy. Reportedly a number of publishers offered hefty sums to teachers for writing guidebooks. This malpractice has been criticized numerous times but no stringent laws have been formulated. Thus, with the new Act being enforced guide books would be completely prohibited.



The bill further says that the government will fix tuition fee of all private universities. Over the years, the private universities are taking money from students in the name of development fees. In return, many of them are not even providing quality education. We hope that this suppression will end soon.



Now the law will go for inspection by the law ministry, before being tabled in a cabinet meeting and final approval. We want a quick decision from law ministry and final approval from the cabinet. Our students and education system has suffered a lot. It is now time for ending the era of private tuition, notebooks, and corporal punishment.

