Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:51 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Informal workers should be well-paid

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir
Workers of informal sectors are struggling hard and are more vulnerable than in the formal sectors in our country. Desired development of industry and productivity will expedite no more if wages remain in such a low structure for the country's informal labour forces. Bangladesh is the only country in the Asia-Pacific region to have a minimum wage below the internationally recognized poverty line. Even there is no fixed minimum wage for the informal workers except some few sectors. Experts opine that a decent wage for living in our country is equivalent to 252 USD. In contrast, our workers of the informal sectors get only 50 dollars.

According to the ILO, in terms of production capacity, workers in the informal sectors in the country get lower wages than any other country in the world. The Global Wage Report 2020-21 has disclosed that Bangladesh is in the last position among the countries paying minimum wages in the Asia-Pacific region.

Our informal workers have better productivity and they produce more even though they remain ill-paid. If reasonable wages are paid, workers will work harder, which will benefit both the industries and the owners. Therefore, the authorities concerned and the owners should rethink the issue of determining worthy wages for the informal workers.

Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



