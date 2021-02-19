

Dream of a discrimination free world



The culture of someone starving, and someone eating was not introduced then. But then the order of civilization changed year after year. Just as this change brought peace to people in normal life, it also gave people the opportunity to create gaps and inequalities. It was from this section that class divisions began to form among the people of the same society. Due to the unequal distribution of wealth, a class called rich and poor, upper-class and lower-class was created.



The lack of the needy people increased a hundredfold in the bourgeois mentality of the capitalists. Since then, this trend of inequality in the society has started. We were born as human beings on earth. In the eyes of human beings we have to see the indescribable signs of suffering, exploitation and deprivation of other people, we have to endure cruel barbarism. Yet the misery, misery of the lower classes of our society is skyrocketing. But people are also responsible for this suffering of human beings.



Inequality, exploitation, deprivation, misery, sufferings and violence have been creating gaps since the beginning of creation. These wars have sometimes been fought to maintain its superiority, sometimes to attack the weak by the strong, and sometimes because of the capitalist, imperialist attitude. Whatever could be the reasons of conflict, a war or conflict can never bring good to the people.



Rather it brings unbearable humanitarian catastrophe. Despite the horrors of war and conflict for centuries, the violence of the people has not decreased, but over time the atrocities of war have increased due to the advancement of strategy and technology, the death of millions of people, loss of homes and property has made people helpless.



Basically, inequality among human beings, desperate efforts to prove one's superiority, pride of power, egoism have created fields of conflict, violence and discrimination among human beings. This field was not created in a day; today's human society has come to this position through various processes over thousands of years. So it will take a long time to change this ongoing system. Maybe it will take a few generations for qualitative change to come. But if we think about time, we will never be able to solve our problems.



For this, change has to start from now; a new future has to be called. The existing superstitions and false beliefs of the society need to be uprooted. In order to find out the main problems of human society, one has to go deep into the society. Then you have to think about the causes and remedies of those problems; there is no alternative to the overall welfare of human civilization.



Mutual friendship is the first requirement for establishing harmony among people. It is important to ensure that this society, this country, this state, all the people of this world respect each other, have mutual respect for each other. People must be measured by the standards of humanity, not by economic or institutional education. People of all religions, all faiths, ideologies, thoughts must be treated equally. This vision of making everyone equal will take some time to create.



This view cannot be made by reading school, college or books. This requires family and social education. This is the first step in establishing harmony. It is necessary to stop spreading hate speech in the society. The media can play an active role in this. Besides, work can be done to prevent hate speech with the help of social media. Violent nationalism is one of the major obstacles to the establishment of harmony in society.



Just as it invites conflict between one country and another, or between one nation and another, so too is nationalism largely responsible for creating internal unrest. So the extremism of nationalism and ideology must be avoided and the society must strive to build a healthy, normal thinking people. Moral education must be spread all over the society.



The main cause of global war and conflict is the intense greed of arms dealers and capitalists. This causes most of the instability. In order to get rid of such crisis, we have to pull the reins of violence of arms dealers and capitalists. And this requires organized human society, the scope of which will be all over the world. If the civil society of the world is united to defend itself, then this class of recklessness will be decreased.



In order to build a happy world, people need to work to establish harmony among people. People have to be treated as human beings, for this we have to introduce a culture of treating everyone in the society equally. This will create a harmonious world order whose dream we have been dreaming of for a long time, in which there will be no discrimination between people, all forms of class discrimination will disappear.

Farhan Ishrak is a Student of Banking and Insurance,

Dhaka University













Human beings are considered to be the greatest creatures on earth. Humans have lived on this planet for thousands of years. The people of a single entity have built themselves an organized society, country, law, conventional restrictions and many more! All this was to make our lives more comfortable in the need of time. In ancient times people lived in groups in hostile nature. As a result, there was no discrimination between people of one group or tribe.The culture of someone starving, and someone eating was not introduced then. But then the order of civilization changed year after year. Just as this change brought peace to people in normal life, it also gave people the opportunity to create gaps and inequalities. It was from this section that class divisions began to form among the people of the same society. Due to the unequal distribution of wealth, a class called rich and poor, upper-class and lower-class was created.The lack of the needy people increased a hundredfold in the bourgeois mentality of the capitalists. Since then, this trend of inequality in the society has started. We were born as human beings on earth. In the eyes of human beings we have to see the indescribable signs of suffering, exploitation and deprivation of other people, we have to endure cruel barbarism. Yet the misery, misery of the lower classes of our society is skyrocketing. But people are also responsible for this suffering of human beings.Inequality, exploitation, deprivation, misery, sufferings and violence have been creating gaps since the beginning of creation. These wars have sometimes been fought to maintain its superiority, sometimes to attack the weak by the strong, and sometimes because of the capitalist, imperialist attitude. Whatever could be the reasons of conflict, a war or conflict can never bring good to the people.Rather it brings unbearable humanitarian catastrophe. Despite the horrors of war and conflict for centuries, the violence of the people has not decreased, but over time the atrocities of war have increased due to the advancement of strategy and technology, the death of millions of people, loss of homes and property has made people helpless.Basically, inequality among human beings, desperate efforts to prove one's superiority, pride of power, egoism have created fields of conflict, violence and discrimination among human beings. This field was not created in a day; today's human society has come to this position through various processes over thousands of years. So it will take a long time to change this ongoing system. Maybe it will take a few generations for qualitative change to come. But if we think about time, we will never be able to solve our problems.For this, change has to start from now; a new future has to be called. The existing superstitions and false beliefs of the society need to be uprooted. In order to find out the main problems of human society, one has to go deep into the society. Then you have to think about the causes and remedies of those problems; there is no alternative to the overall welfare of human civilization.Mutual friendship is the first requirement for establishing harmony among people. It is important to ensure that this society, this country, this state, all the people of this world respect each other, have mutual respect for each other. People must be measured by the standards of humanity, not by economic or institutional education. People of all religions, all faiths, ideologies, thoughts must be treated equally. This vision of making everyone equal will take some time to create.This view cannot be made by reading school, college or books. This requires family and social education. This is the first step in establishing harmony. It is necessary to stop spreading hate speech in the society. The media can play an active role in this. Besides, work can be done to prevent hate speech with the help of social media. Violent nationalism is one of the major obstacles to the establishment of harmony in society.Just as it invites conflict between one country and another, or between one nation and another, so too is nationalism largely responsible for creating internal unrest. So the extremism of nationalism and ideology must be avoided and the society must strive to build a healthy, normal thinking people. Moral education must be spread all over the society.The main cause of global war and conflict is the intense greed of arms dealers and capitalists. This causes most of the instability. In order to get rid of such crisis, we have to pull the reins of violence of arms dealers and capitalists. And this requires organized human society, the scope of which will be all over the world. If the civil society of the world is united to defend itself, then this class of recklessness will be decreased.In order to build a happy world, people need to work to establish harmony among people. People have to be treated as human beings, for this we have to introduce a culture of treating everyone in the society equally. This will create a harmonious world order whose dream we have been dreaming of for a long time, in which there will be no discrimination between people, all forms of class discrimination will disappear.Farhan Ishrak is a Student of Banking and Insurance,Dhaka University