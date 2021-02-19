

Promoting quality education



In Bangladesh it is evident that education has been accessible widely. We see that the number of educational institutes have increased many times. On top of that, the country has seen a tremendous success in regard to student enrolment at primary and secondary levels of education. At present even the students of poor financial background can afford to access to the main stream of education as education is heavily subsidized by the government.



But the quality education to ensure for all is a major concern. Though, with the rapid digitization we hardly see any gaps of communication between city and village. At present, rural people have also access to all the modern amenities. But the disparity in education between city and village is still prevailing.



It is true that the country sees a well-developed GPA factory. The number of GPA -5 holders has increased manifolds. Students have only concern to obtaining GPA-5 discarding the true purpose of education. Teachers teach students only some selective questions and encourage them to memorize those for the exams posing a dire threat on the true essence of education.



Obviously, once it was a challenge to make people understand the importance of education. That challenge has gone away but we leg behind providing the learners quality education that disrupts the purpose of education. Despite the government undertaking many initiatives to ensure quality education for the nation, the true outcome of education is still frustrating.



We see that huge number of youth is unemployed despite receiving tertiary education and unemployment rate is more escalating among the educated youth than the ones uneducated or little educated. According to a latest Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) study, more than one-third of the total youth labour force in Bangladesh with higher education is unemployed. The first and foremost cause is that our youth despite being highly educated cannot be the skilled man manpower.



The traditional lecture-based education along with motivating students to memorization is still rampant. As a teacher of the tertiary level I have scopes to observe my students in the class. One example may be mentioned is really frustrating.



When I saw that most of the students in the class cannot even know how to develop an application or a resumeand if the topic is not familiar, things get more frustrating to them. Is this the evidence of quality education? The answer isnegative as quality education develops creativity of an individual. A person undergoes practical perfection when he/she achieves quality education.



It is universal that quality teachers are the prerequisite for quality education. But how far we have addressed the challenge of ensuring quality teachers at every level of education is still a debate. There is dearth of more competent, compassionate and trained teachers in all levels of education in the country.



According to the latest Human Development Report 2019, all the teachers teaching in primary education are not trained and among many despite undergoing training their classroom management is not appreciated.



Truly, over the years especially at secondary level of education most teachers have been teaching students Math and English, did not study the core subjects in their graduation and master's levels. The question is pertinent to raise; how they can be quality teachers as they lack sound knowledge what they teach in the class?



One case is apparent here that the remuneration teachers are offered which discourages many to choose on this profession. Again, qualified teachers hardly show their interest to teach students in rural areas as in the city they have scopes to earn more through private tutoring.



On top of that, corruption is apparent in the education sector discouraging quality education. According to the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in 2016, corruption was rampant in the recruitment process of lecturers in the country's public universities. The study also found instances where teachers engineered academic results of students favoured by them so they would later be recruited as lecturers. This fraudulent process is mainly an obstacle on the way to ensuring quality education.



Again, many studies report that the teachers who have not studied in the core subjects, they are teaching only to continue their job responsibility. They use unauthorized guidebooks as the main tool for teaching in classes instead of textbooks prescribed for the purpose that discourages the learners to be creative and in most cases teachers compel students to memorize the lessons.



Apart from this, adopting unfair means and academic fraud pose a heavy threat in case of ensuring quality education. Most people think education as a commodity and materialistic view is given priority that encourages them to adopt unfair ways.



Parents cannot deny their responsibilities in this concern as we see that many parents are very enthusiastic to collect the leaked question for children to reach their children to the desired level by fair or foul. This type of malpractice is really unexpected causing obstacles to quality education.



In every district the government is planning to set up one public university. A great number of science and technology universities have already been established amid the country to address the gap in technological education. But our education still suffers to address our expectations as there is still lack of quality learning.



It is common to notice that our education experts opine that the education system should be modified elaborately. It is no denial that the education system needs modification but before modifying all those we need to go through an experiment that how should be our education system to address the existing problems on the way to ensuring quality education?



However, to address quality education, it is a must to ensure quality teachers along with providing use of quality learning tools and professional development. Also it is imperative to ensure safe and supportive quality learning environments. More importantly, there is no alternative to conduct more researches and take initiatives based on the findings in bringing quality at all levels of education.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University









