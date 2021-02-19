



Sound pollution: A health threat to city dwellers



Not all sound is considered noise pollution. The world health organization defines noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution. To be precise, noise becomes harmful when it exceeds 75decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 dB. As a consequence, it is recommended that noise levels be kept below 65 dB during the day and indicates that restful sleep is impossible with night-time ambient noise levels above 30 dB.



According to the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006, the acceptable sound condition for Bangladesh is 50 dB for daytime and 40 dB for the night in silent areas, 50 dB for daytime and 45 dB for the night in residential areas, 60 dB for the daytime and 50 dB for the night in mixed areas residential, commercial and industrial localities, 70 dB for daytime and 60 dB for the night in commercial areas and 75 dB for daytime and 70 dB for the night in industrial areas. The survey shows that noise pollution has increased alarmingly at different parts of the capital.



Dhaka city is suffering from unprecedented noise pollution which is taking place at the extreme level alongside air pollution. Noise pollution is resulting in physical and psychological problems for the city dwellers and thus has become an alarming health hazard. Uncontrolled noise in Dhaka city is peaking up gradually with an increasing number of new vehicles hitting the city streets daily. Old unfit vehicles are emitting maximum sounds, along with continued construction works. As a result, the degree and intensity of such pollution cause impairment of hearing of city dwellers very frequently. The level of noise pollution is also affecting the social environment of the city. People of the city, senior citizens, students, sick people can't rest, concentrate are unable to sleep due to unbearable sound of horns.



In fact, the noise pollution in the city has gone beyond control due to lax enforcement of the Noise Pollution Control Rules 2006 by the authorities concerned and lack of awareness among the people about the rules. As per law, the mobile courts of the traffic police can impose fine of Tk 100 each as per the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983 against the vehicles for violating various traffic rules related to offences. Anyone flouting rules should be reprimanded and penalized.



The government conducted an awareness campaign on the rules and health-related issues caused by noise pollution should be intensified. At the same time, the government should become more active in enforcement of the law. Taking into account the physical and mental health of the urban people, predominantly of the children, it is imperative for the decision-makers, leaders, planners to keep the noise level of the city within acceptable limits.



Noise pollution is a problem in Dhaka. According to a WHO study of 45 locations in the city, the city's busy streets with noise from traffic, loudspeakers, factories, cinemas and other sources often have excessive decibel levels. Studies show that noise pollution affects child development, elevating blood pressure and stress hormones and undermining the ability to learn.



Noise pollution has become a significant problem in Bangladesh, especially in all the divisional headquarters where sound levels are far beyond the acceptable sound level for the human ear, according to a recent study by the Department of Environment. In Dhaka, the average sound level is 80-110dB in prime areas such as Farm gate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Gabtoli and Mohakhali Bus Terminal, says the study report. This is almost twice the maximum noise level that can be tolerated by humans 60dB without suffering a gradual loss of hearing, according to the World Health Organization.



To raise awareness about the harmful impact of noise pollution, both after short-term and long-term exposure, and to encourage people to do something about bothersome noise where they work and live, along with government private organizations should also come forward. According to the WHO, around 5% of the world population is facing several kinds of health hazards due to complexities related to noise pollution. Around 11.7%of the population in Bangladesh have lost their hearing due to noise pollution, says the DoE study, which was conducted in 2017.



To check noise pollution, the government has introduced Bangladesh Sound Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006. According to the guidelines, exceeding the maximum noise level in a certain area is a punishable offence. When the poll time comes the cities are abuzz with campaigns for the polls, candidates are found using loudspeakers during the time when it is not permitted by electoral rules. As if it is a ritual for the program. The main reasons for cluster reason for noise pollution should be addressed.



In addition to banning horns in some selected areas, the blaring of horns should be stopped near all hospitals, educational institutions, inside residential areas and office blocks. Any area within a 100-metre radius of a hospital, nursing home, educational institution, library or the court should be officially designated as a silent zone. We should impose bigger fines for flouting rules, which also has to be readdressed for public health and safety. Inside city honking of hydraulic horns must be banned totally; bigger fine has to be issued.



Besides controlling the honking of vehicles, the fitness of all vehicles including buses, minibuses, trucks and three-wheelers should be checked regularly. Other noise-polluting sources need to be identified and appropriate instructions should be provided to them to control their noise levels. The use of loudspeakers should be limited to certain purposes only and there need to be restrictions on the use of loudspeakers for social events such as weddings and birthdays inside residential areas after a certain time of the day.



Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 should be implemented properly. We need to join hands and enforce the law and make Dhaka a bit more liveable. A general awareness campaign should be rolled out, particularly targeting drivers and vehicle owners, on the health consequences of noise pollution. Construction work, builders must not defy the time rule for stopping sound pollution. While the government has the responsibility to control noise pollution, we as citizens need to be conscious before using vehicle horns as well as educate our drivers.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist









Noise pollution is an invisible danger. The common health problem it causes is noise-induced hearing loss, which is a chronic process. Continuous and prolonged exposures are like slow poisoning. Exposure to loud noise can also cause high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disturbances, stress. The constant nuisance of continuous stress raises blood pressure. High blood pressure causes heart disease, which is crippling and can cause death. These health problems can affect all age groups, especially children.Not all sound is considered noise pollution. The world health organization defines noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution. To be precise, noise becomes harmful when it exceeds 75decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 dB. As a consequence, it is recommended that noise levels be kept below 65 dB during the day and indicates that restful sleep is impossible with night-time ambient noise levels above 30 dB.According to the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006, the acceptable sound condition for Bangladesh is 50 dB for daytime and 40 dB for the night in silent areas, 50 dB for daytime and 45 dB for the night in residential areas, 60 dB for the daytime and 50 dB for the night in mixed areas residential, commercial and industrial localities, 70 dB for daytime and 60 dB for the night in commercial areas and 75 dB for daytime and 70 dB for the night in industrial areas. The survey shows that noise pollution has increased alarmingly at different parts of the capital.Dhaka city is suffering from unprecedented noise pollution which is taking place at the extreme level alongside air pollution. Noise pollution is resulting in physical and psychological problems for the city dwellers and thus has become an alarming health hazard. Uncontrolled noise in Dhaka city is peaking up gradually with an increasing number of new vehicles hitting the city streets daily. Old unfit vehicles are emitting maximum sounds, along with continued construction works. As a result, the degree and intensity of such pollution cause impairment of hearing of city dwellers very frequently. The level of noise pollution is also affecting the social environment of the city. People of the city, senior citizens, students, sick people can't rest, concentrate are unable to sleep due to unbearable sound of horns.In fact, the noise pollution in the city has gone beyond control due to lax enforcement of the Noise Pollution Control Rules 2006 by the authorities concerned and lack of awareness among the people about the rules. As per law, the mobile courts of the traffic police can impose fine of Tk 100 each as per the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983 against the vehicles for violating various traffic rules related to offences. Anyone flouting rules should be reprimanded and penalized.The government conducted an awareness campaign on the rules and health-related issues caused by noise pollution should be intensified. At the same time, the government should become more active in enforcement of the law. Taking into account the physical and mental health of the urban people, predominantly of the children, it is imperative for the decision-makers, leaders, planners to keep the noise level of the city within acceptable limits.Noise pollution is a problem in Dhaka. According to a WHO study of 45 locations in the city, the city's busy streets with noise from traffic, loudspeakers, factories, cinemas and other sources often have excessive decibel levels. Studies show that noise pollution affects child development, elevating blood pressure and stress hormones and undermining the ability to learn.Noise pollution has become a significant problem in Bangladesh, especially in all the divisional headquarters where sound levels are far beyond the acceptable sound level for the human ear, according to a recent study by the Department of Environment. In Dhaka, the average sound level is 80-110dB in prime areas such as Farm gate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Gabtoli and Mohakhali Bus Terminal, says the study report. This is almost twice the maximum noise level that can be tolerated by humans 60dB without suffering a gradual loss of hearing, according to the World Health Organization.To raise awareness about the harmful impact of noise pollution, both after short-term and long-term exposure, and to encourage people to do something about bothersome noise where they work and live, along with government private organizations should also come forward. According to the WHO, around 5% of the world population is facing several kinds of health hazards due to complexities related to noise pollution. Around 11.7%of the population in Bangladesh have lost their hearing due to noise pollution, says the DoE study, which was conducted in 2017.To check noise pollution, the government has introduced Bangladesh Sound Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006. According to the guidelines, exceeding the maximum noise level in a certain area is a punishable offence. When the poll time comes the cities are abuzz with campaigns for the polls, candidates are found using loudspeakers during the time when it is not permitted by electoral rules. As if it is a ritual for the program. The main reasons for cluster reason for noise pollution should be addressed.In addition to banning horns in some selected areas, the blaring of horns should be stopped near all hospitals, educational institutions, inside residential areas and office blocks. Any area within a 100-metre radius of a hospital, nursing home, educational institution, library or the court should be officially designated as a silent zone. We should impose bigger fines for flouting rules, which also has to be readdressed for public health and safety. Inside city honking of hydraulic horns must be banned totally; bigger fine has to be issued.Besides controlling the honking of vehicles, the fitness of all vehicles including buses, minibuses, trucks and three-wheelers should be checked regularly. Other noise-polluting sources need to be identified and appropriate instructions should be provided to them to control their noise levels. The use of loudspeakers should be limited to certain purposes only and there need to be restrictions on the use of loudspeakers for social events such as weddings and birthdays inside residential areas after a certain time of the day.Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 should be implemented properly. We need to join hands and enforce the law and make Dhaka a bit more liveable. A general awareness campaign should be rolled out, particularly targeting drivers and vehicle owners, on the health consequences of noise pollution. Construction work, builders must not defy the time rule for stopping sound pollution. While the government has the responsibility to control noise pollution, we as citizens need to be conscious before using vehicle horns as well as educate our drivers.Dr Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist