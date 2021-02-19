

Fifty years on, Pakistan yet to apologize to Bangladesh



Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, is expressing his country's desire through Bangladeshi media outlets to improve relations between the two countries. But if he is really serious, he should take a trip back to Islamabad, talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan and persuade him to formally apologize to Bangladesh for the war crimes in 1971.



Imran Khan is a nationalist Pakistani political leader. But because of his Western education-an Oxford graduate-and extensive exposure to Western culture, he must have a progressive and forward-looking mindset. He is expected to understand the gravity of the crimes committed by the Pakistani soldiers during the 1971 war in Bangladesh. So, it shouldn't be much difficult for Siddiqui to convince Imran Khan to formally apologize to Bangladesh.



With an apparent intention to improve relations between the two countries, the Pakistani prime minister already reached out to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. In his first ever telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart, Imran Khan said: "Pakistan is committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality."



But it has been a long-standing demand of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Pakistan offers a formal apology for the atrocities of 1971 in Bangladesh. And that was precisely the reason she turned down an invitation to attend the D-8 Summit in Pakistan in 2012. Even though Pakistan's former foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar came to Dhaka to personally deliver the invitation letter to Bangladesh prime minister, she didn't go to the summit and sent her representative instead.



Bangladesh position has never changed on the issue of an official apology from Pakistan to Bangladesh for the war crimes committed by Pakistani troops in 1971. During a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Pakistan envoy in December last year at the prime minister's office, the prime minister reminded him that the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army against her country could "neither be forgotten nor forgiven."



And the same message was delivered once again just last month when Pakistan's envoy met with Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam in Dhaka. Shortly after their meeting, a statement from the foreign ministry said that the state minister "reiterated the importance of resolving outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan including the offering of an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971."



So the ball has been in Pakistan's court for a long time - 50 years since the genocide. But Pakistan hasn't yet apologized to Bangladesh even though it should have done so many years ago. An official apology from Pakistan is sure to improve relations between the two countries. The genocide committed by Pakistani military in what was then East Pakistan during the 1971 war is already in the history books of the subcontinent and internationally recognized.



Yet, Pakistan is reluctant to formally apologize to Bangladesh even though many writers and newspaper columnists of Pakistan have suggested Pakistani government that that will be the right thing to do. Diplomat, a US-based current affairs magazine for the Asia-Pacific region published an article on Bangladesh's Victory Day in 2017 with this title: "Time for Pakistan to Apologize to Bangladesh." Guess who wrote it. It was none other than a Pakistani writer.



Authored by Uzair Younus, who was an analyst at the Albright Stonebridge Group in the US, the article's sub-title was even more pointed: "For moral and strategic reasons, Pakistan should offer a long-overdue apology for the atrocities of 1971." Younus wrote: "Given Pakistan's standing in the region, it is folly for it to continue to maintain the status quo in its foreign policy simply to appease hardliners at home. The most important fact, however, is that apologizing to Bangladesh is the right thing to do and something that is long overdue."



Well-versed in the regional politics, the writer courageously argued that "breaking ice with Bangladesh and offering an unconditional apology is a bold policy shift that would signal to the region that Pakistan, as a responsible country, is owning up to its past mistakes and trying to find common ground with other nations. Such a courageous shift is needed to bring Pakistan's foreign policy into the 21st century. Without it, Pakistan will continue to feel increasingly isolated in the community of nations."

In another article published in the digital edition of the International News, a Pakistani publication, on Jan. 25, 2020, another outspoken Pakistani commentator named Mosharraf Zaidi wrote: "Even in the most sympathetic accounts of 1971, the conduct of some Pakistanis in East Pakistan was deplorable. Why shouldn't Pakistan apologize for those excesses? If the nitpicking is on the numbers killed or the language used ('three million killed in genocide') then let us ask ourselves: Is there a number of murders and rapes that is acceptable?"



In his well-thought-out opinion piece, Zaidi forcefully argued that Pakistan must recognize its mistakes of 1971 and apologize. He went on: "A formal apology to the people and state of Bangladesh is a long overdue national and moral burden that must be lifted. Pakistan's consciousness as a leader in the region�is undermined by its refusal to acknowledge mistakes, and the pride of its elite. This has driven three generations of Bangladeshis into righteous and rightful rage and sorrow. They ask: How can Pakistanis look us in the eye without feeling sorry for what they did? The only answer: An apology to Bangladesh."



During his 2002 Bangladesh visit, former Pakistan president, Pervez Musharraf only expressed his regret over the atrocities of 1971. After laying wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial on the outskirts of Dhaka, he wrote in the visitors' book: "Your brothers and sisters in Pakistan share the pains of the events of 1971. The excesses committed during the unfortunate period are regrettable." Even though some Pakistani officials then described it as an apology, it was actually far from that.



It was rather a vague statement from Gen. Musharraf. It didn't say anything about who committed the excesses and against whom nor did it clarify the nature of excesses and the number of victims. As suggested by Pakistani writers themselves, Pakistan must formally apologize to Bangladesh for the atrocities committed by Pakistani troops in 1971 to normalize relations between the two countries. Anything short of a formal apology will be unacceptable to Bangladesh.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







