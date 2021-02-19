Video
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:50 AM
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train at Atrai

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Feb 18: An unidentified woman, 38, was crushed to death by a running train in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday at 7:30am.
The accident occurred on a bridge linking Ahsanganj Railway Station of this upazila.
By 12pm, her body was recovered by police of Santahar Railway Police Station.
It was confirmed by Ahsanganj Railway Station Master Saiful Islam. He said, she was crushed to death by Uttara Train coming from Parbatipur to Rajshahi on Monday at 7:30am.  
Locals saw her body lying down and informed Santahar Police Station. Later, police came and recovered her body.



