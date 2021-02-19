Video
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing wife in Narail

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Feb 18: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2015.
The condemned convict is Forkan Uddin alias Shakil Khan.
The District and Sessions Court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, police recovered the blood-stained body of Morzina, wife of Forkan at their house on October 11, 2015. Later, Morzina's five-year-old son with her former husband informed police that Forkan hacked her mother to death.
On information, police arrested Forkan.
After examining the records and witnesses, Judge Munshi M Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.


