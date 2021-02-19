Six people murdered in five districts

Six people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Jashore, Madaripur, Mymensingh, Shariatpur and Brahmanbaria, in three days.

JASHORE: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Manirampur and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A madrasa student was beaten to death in Manirampur Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Mamun Hasan, 22, was the son of Mashiar Gazi of Khojalipur Village in the upazila. He was a second year alim student at Manirampur Alia Madrasa.

Local sources said locals of Khojalipur area caught Mamun out of suspicion that he might be a thief at around 11pm on Tuesday and started beating him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

Being informed, police rushed there on Wednesday morning and took him to Manirampur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manirampur Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested two accused in this connection.

Earlier, a young man was hacked to death by his rivals in the district town on Tuesday night.

Deceased Parvez, 25, was the son of Tota Mia, a resident of Bahadurpur Village in Sadar Upazila.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Parvez and his fellow members of Sohag Bahini on Monday over taking drugs.

As a sequel to it, his fellow members Nur Alam, Buddin, Shahin and Nantu attacked on Parvez in Ghop Jail Road Bou Bazar area in the district town at around 7:30pm and hacked him indiscriminately.

Later, Parvez died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kotwali PS OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.

MADARIPUR: A man, who was injured in a clash in Rajoir Upazila of the district on February 11, died at Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) on Tuesday night.

Deceased Rubel Matubbar, 28, was the son of Anwar Matubbar, a resident of Kashimpur Village under Paikpara Union in Rajoir Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said an altercation in between two rival groups of Sanwar Sardar and Rahim Sikder took place at Donerhatkhola Bazar Jame Mosque area in Kashirampur Village on February 10 following a Waaz Mahfil.

As a sequel to it, Rahim Sikder's supporters attacked on the people of Sanwar Matubbar in Bairagir Bazar area on February 11. Five people were injured in the incident.

Of the injured, Rubel and Liton Sheikh, 28, were admitted to FMCH in critical condition.

Later, Rubel died there on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

Rajoir PS OC Sheikh Sadiq confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: A man has been killed in a clash between two rival groups in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon over land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, 25, a resident of the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Nurul Amin's family had a conflict with their neighbours Abdul Majid and Hasan Ali over the ownership of some lands.

As a sequel to it, Majid and Ali along with their supporters attacked Nurul Amin when he was erected a structure on the disputed land in Kalikabari Village in the afternoon.

The attack led to a clash that left Nurul critically injured.

Later, he died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in the evening.

A case has been lodged with Dhobaura PS in this connection.

The PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested an accused.

SHARIATPUR: A drunken man has reportedly hacked and slaughtered his wife, and then came on Facebook live where he showed the dead body and sang a song.

The incident took place in Dakkhinpara Village under Islampur Union in Damudya Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Police, however, detained Nazrul Islam Matbar after breaking open the door of his house.

Locals said Nazrul often beat up his wife Amena Begum over trifling matter.

The couple locked into an altercation early Tuesday morning. At one point, Nazrul allegedly hacked Amena severely and slaughtered her in drunken condition.

After killing the wife, Nazrul went live on Facebook where he showed his wife's body covered with mattress.

Being informed, police went to the spot and detained him.

Superintend of Police (SP) SM Ashrafuzzaman said the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case is underway in this connection, the SP added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An octogenarian man was killed over previous enmity in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Milon Sarkar, 80, is a resident of Gouranagar Village under Krishnanagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two groups of the village Ajoir Bari and Sarkar Bari had long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

Following this, people of Sarkar Bari severely beat up Sanaullah of Ajoir Bari at night.

Being informed, people of Ajoir Bari launched an attack on the rivals.

During the attack, men of Ajoir Bari gouged out the eyes of Milon Sarkar when he was fleeing into neighbouring in-law's village, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, Nabinagar PS Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin along with his team visited the scene.

Additional SP Makbul Hossain confirmed the incident on Tuesday, adding that additional police were deployed in the area to avert any kinds of untoward situation.





