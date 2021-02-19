Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Four people including a freedom fighter (FF) were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Naogaon and Madaripur, on Wednesday.

KHAGRACHHARI: Two people were killed and three others injured when a jeep, locally called Chander Gari, overturned in Bhaibonchhara Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Harendra Tripura and Ganeshwar Tripura, hailed from Amlai Hadukpara area.

Bhaibonchhara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Parimol Tripura said a 'Chander Gari' carrying five passengers in remote Amlai Hadukpara area at around 11:30pm as its driver lost his control over the steering, which left two people dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were admitted to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital, the UP chairman added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A college student was killed in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Polash Hossain, 19, son of Ayiyub Ali, a resident of Chakmuktar area under Naogaon Municipality. He was a twelfth grader at Naogaon Government College.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Polash in Shyampur area on the Mohadevpur-Naogaon Highway at around 12pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Md Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

MADARIPUR: A valiant FF was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Munshi Md Rezaul Karim Barek, 65, a resident of Puali Village under Kalkini Municipality.

Local sources said Munshi's motorcycle collided head-on with a brick-laden three-wheeler (locally known as Nosiman) at Dhulgram in Baligram area of the upazila in the morning, which left him dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to a local clinic.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the three-wheeler.

Dasar PS OC Md Hasanuzzaman confirmed the incident.









