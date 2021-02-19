200 crab farms in coastal areas suffer setback



Crabs. photo: observer

According to field sources, more than 100 crab farms in Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, and other districts have been on the verge of closure due to bad impact by corona.

Amid corona the export ban was imposed by Chinas. Thousands of crab farmers and labourers go into worse conditions. And incurring continuous losses, it has been impossible for them to run their crab farms, farming sources said.

They sought creating alternative foreign market for crab exporting. They also sought assistance from the government to tackle this situation.

Already, many small and large farms have been closed counting unbearable losses.

According to trading sources, crab prices depend on the international export market. The pricing suffered an instant fall in March last year when China banned crab export amid corona.

At present, surviving crab farmers are running their farms under pressure as they are indebted of loan to different NGOs and banks.

To avoid pressure from NGOs and banks, they are running their farms but incurring losses. Their losing rate is increasing. So, in this situation, they have turned almost pathless.

The Department of Fisheries (DoF) has announced assistance for 1,630 crab farmers. But farmers said, this assistance is not sufficient.

Official sources said, there are over 200 crab farms in different upazilas of Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhsat, and there are 5,000 farmers in these farms. Crabs in these farms are dying; the farmers are counting losses.

Getting not fair profits, many shrimp farmers shifted to crab farming during the last several years. They were getting good profits too. But the ban on export has thrown them into difficult condition.

Crabs of all farms could not be sold due to the export ban.

With improving the corona situation, many indebted crab farmers re-started crab farms in October-November last. But they have to sell their crabs at half price because of indirect exporting to China.

Selling crabs at the existing price rate, the production cost cannot be lifted, the sources said.

Farmers who have closed their farms cannot sleep because of debt burdens. The case of debt pressure level is equal to others who are still running their farms. Loan provider NGOs and banks are knocking their doors.

Crab farmers demanded opening of the direct export to China. They sought patronisation from the government and interest free loan.

Abdul Mazid Molla and Gazi Amjad Hossain of Tipna Village in Dumuria Upazila said, crabs are selling in five grades; all the grade prices have declined by Tk 300 to 400.

Crabs of 200 gram (female) weight are selling at Tk 800 per kg as against previous price of Tk 1,500-1,700, 180 gram weight is selling at Tk 600 as against Tk 1,000, 150 gram at Tk 400 as against Tk 800, and crabs of 100 gram weight are selling at Tk 300 as against Tk 600 per kg.

A member of Bagerhat Crab Supply Association Vojan said, more than two lakh people across the country are engaged in crab farming and trading.

Crab exporter Sirajul Islam in Dhaka said, the crab industry has been on the verge of closure; most crab farms have got closed incurring losses; and still running ones are counting days to be closed.

At least two lakh people engaged in this sector are living in miserable condition. If crab farms get closed and farmers make shipment to other businesses, the government will be deprived of crores of taka, he added.

Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakkar Siddik said, in favourable atmosphere, crabs grow in other places beyond salty water enclosure of Magur Khali. Quality of crabs of this locality is better than those in other areas, he mentioned.

People in this area are making economic gains by exporting crabs; but due to export ban amid corona, the export has been impacted badly, he added.







DUMURIA, KHULNA, Feb 18: Unemployment has increased in Dumuria Upazila of the district in recent times with closer of many crab-exporting farms.According to field sources, more than 100 crab farms in Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, and other districts have been on the verge of closure due to bad impact by corona.Amid corona the export ban was imposed by Chinas. Thousands of crab farmers and labourers go into worse conditions. And incurring continuous losses, it has been impossible for them to run their crab farms, farming sources said.They sought creating alternative foreign market for crab exporting. They also sought assistance from the government to tackle this situation.Already, many small and large farms have been closed counting unbearable losses.According to trading sources, crab prices depend on the international export market. The pricing suffered an instant fall in March last year when China banned crab export amid corona.At present, surviving crab farmers are running their farms under pressure as they are indebted of loan to different NGOs and banks.To avoid pressure from NGOs and banks, they are running their farms but incurring losses. Their losing rate is increasing. So, in this situation, they have turned almost pathless.The Department of Fisheries (DoF) has announced assistance for 1,630 crab farmers. But farmers said, this assistance is not sufficient.Official sources said, there are over 200 crab farms in different upazilas of Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhsat, and there are 5,000 farmers in these farms. Crabs in these farms are dying; the farmers are counting losses.Getting not fair profits, many shrimp farmers shifted to crab farming during the last several years. They were getting good profits too. But the ban on export has thrown them into difficult condition.Crabs of all farms could not be sold due to the export ban.With improving the corona situation, many indebted crab farmers re-started crab farms in October-November last. But they have to sell their crabs at half price because of indirect exporting to China.Selling crabs at the existing price rate, the production cost cannot be lifted, the sources said.Farmers who have closed their farms cannot sleep because of debt burdens. The case of debt pressure level is equal to others who are still running their farms. Loan provider NGOs and banks are knocking their doors.Crab farmers demanded opening of the direct export to China. They sought patronisation from the government and interest free loan.Abdul Mazid Molla and Gazi Amjad Hossain of Tipna Village in Dumuria Upazila said, crabs are selling in five grades; all the grade prices have declined by Tk 300 to 400.Crabs of 200 gram (female) weight are selling at Tk 800 per kg as against previous price of Tk 1,500-1,700, 180 gram weight is selling at Tk 600 as against Tk 1,000, 150 gram at Tk 400 as against Tk 800, and crabs of 100 gram weight are selling at Tk 300 as against Tk 600 per kg.A member of Bagerhat Crab Supply Association Vojan said, more than two lakh people across the country are engaged in crab farming and trading.Crab exporter Sirajul Islam in Dhaka said, the crab industry has been on the verge of closure; most crab farms have got closed incurring losses; and still running ones are counting days to be closed.At least two lakh people engaged in this sector are living in miserable condition. If crab farms get closed and farmers make shipment to other businesses, the government will be deprived of crores of taka, he added.Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakkar Siddik said, in favourable atmosphere, crabs grow in other places beyond salty water enclosure of Magur Khali. Quality of crabs of this locality is better than those in other areas, he mentioned.People in this area are making economic gains by exporting crabs; but due to export ban amid corona, the export has been impacted badly, he added.