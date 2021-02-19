Video
Home Countryside

Two cops sent to jail in Panchagarh

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Feb 18: Two policemen in the district have been sent to jail over their alleged connection with Indian drug traders.
The jailed policemen are Mosharraf Hossain, 40, assistant sub-inspector of Panchagarh Police Lines, and Constable Omar Faruque, posted at the District and Sessions Judge court.
A case was filed with Sadar Police Station (PS) on Monday night against four persons including the policemen.
The two other accused are Amirul Islam, 45, of Panchagarh Sadar, and one Masud.
According to the case statement, the accused illegally went to one Indian drug peddler Bhutto's house at Sipaipara in Indian side of the border through Haribhasa Mominpara border area in Sadar Upazila on Monday.
They locked in an altercation with Bhutto there. At one point, policemen cuffed Bhutto and tried to bring him into Bangladesh.
Later, local Indians beat Omar Faruque while others managed to flee to the country.
Chankira BSF Camp members arrested Omar Faruque and, later, he was handed over to the BGB through a flag meeting on Monday evening.
Mosharraf and Omar were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order while two other accused are in hiding.
Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Jamal Hossain said the case was filed as they went into India illegally without passport and their involvement with Indian drug traders.
A police hunt is going on to arrest the other accused, the official added.


