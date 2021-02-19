Four unnatural deaths in two districts

Four people including a woman and her minor daughter died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Cumilla, in two days.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A schoolboy died after falling from a bridge in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 13, son of Hafizur Rahman of Balichand Village in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Shisha High School.

Local sources said Noman fell from the Khordwash Bridge in the area accidentally while he was returning home after taking tuition, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: Three people including a minor girl died in separate unnatural incidents in the district on Tuesday.

A woman and her eight-year-old daughter were burnt alive in a fire that broke out at their house in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Saleha Begum, 35, wife of Kuwait expatriate Mohammad Ali Bhuiya, and her daughter Farzana Akhter. They were the residents of Bhelanagar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a fire fighting unit from Daudkandi and a team of police from Gouripur Investigation Centre rushed to the scene at around 10pm.

They, later, recovered the charred bodies of Saleha and Farzana.

Gouripur Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Saiful Islam said the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

On the other hand, Cumilla Trauma Centre was vandalised on Tuesday night by the relatives of a patient following his death.

Mobarak Hossain, 50, of Koar Village in Laksam Upazila, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon with a tumour in his leg.

His family sources said Dr Shafayet Islam took Mobarak to the operation theatre at around 4 pm for a surgery after giving anaesthesia.

The relatives informed the physicians as the patient did not regain his sense after a long time.

Later, a doctor visited the patient and saw him dead.

At that time, doctors, nurses and staff fled the hospitals.

Angered by the death, relatives of the patient besieged the hospital and vandalised windowpanes.

Kotwali PS OC Anwarul Haque said an untoward incident took place at the hospital following the death of a patient.

The body was taken to the deceased's village home after an understanding with hospital authorities, the OC added.







