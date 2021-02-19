56 detained in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 18: A total of 56 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

A total of 17 suspected brokers including a woman were detained from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Wednesday.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police conducted a drive at the emergency unit and outdoor department of the hospital in the morning and detained them. Rajshahi DB Assistant Commissioner Rakibul Islam Shamim said they have been alluring patients to different private hospital with the hope of better treatment for long.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested a total of 39 people on different charges in the district.

Of the 39 arrestees, six were arrested by district police and 33 by Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).

Among them, 16 had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest 11 were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus and Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhair Alam confirmed the information through press release on Tuesday.

