Brick kilns affect environment at Kamalganj



The photo shows a brick kiln set up near Jebunessa Govt Primary School. photo: observer

Several brickfields have been developed in this upazila. Many of the brick kilns are in the areas where there are educational institutions.

One of the affected schools is Jebunessa Government Primary School. School management has informed authorities concerned about the brickfield problem. But it did not work at all.

Locals said, environment in the locality is being hampered for black smoke and dust coming out of the brickfield.

A visit made recently found that there are brick chips piled on the entrance of the school. Bricks have been stockpiled inside the institute. The school is closed now.

Under the existing law for brick kilns, installing brickfield is not allowed within three kilometres of any educational institution, hill, resesrch institute and locality.

But ignoring the law, influential people have raised the brick kiln, it was learnt.

Writer Ahmed Siraj, Poet Shahid Sagnik and local teacers said, local administrstion was informed earlier about the brick kiln; it was also discussed in the law and order meeting of the Upazila Parishasd in the last year.

"We have aslo informed local Member of Parliament. It did not work. Now school is closed. So it is not a problem. But it may be problem after opening of the school."

When asked manager of Messrs Mahasin Bricks Paritosh Dev said, " I only do my job. No space of school is being used. I have nothing more to say."

When contacted over mobile phone (01713301070) proprietor of the brick kiln Md Mahasin could not be availed for his comment.

Head Teacher (Acting) of the school Nargis Aktar said, "We have informed primary education officer about the matter. They will take measures."

Upazila Education Officer in Kamalganj Saiful Islam Talukdar said, "I'll share the matter with the highest authority."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Kamalganj Ashekul Haq said, according to the decision of law and order meeting, the investigation report has been submitted to the authorities concerned.

Now the activities of the brick fields are being monitored, he added.







