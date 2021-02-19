Video
Georgia PM resigns

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

TBILISI, Feb 18: Georgia's prime minister resigned Thursday over plans to arrest a top opposition leader, deepening a political crisis that has gripped the Caucasus nation since elections last year.
Giorgi Gakharia, a 45-year-old with the ruling Georgian Dream party who was prime minister since 2019, said he was stepping down because of disagreement in the government over enforcing a court order to arrest Nika Melia.
The move to detain Melia -- the chairman of the United National Movement of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili -- sparked outrage in the opposition and warnings from Georgia's Western allies.    -AFP



