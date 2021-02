NEW YORK, Feb 18: The former jewel in the crown of Donald Trump's bankrupted Atlantic City casino empire was demolished Wednesday with 3,000 sticks of dynamite.

The detonator button was pressed shortly after 9:00 am (1400 GMT), reducing the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino to a pile of rubble in just a few seconds.

Closed since 2014, the casino was Trump's first property in the US coastal gambling town in which he came to own several properties. -AFP