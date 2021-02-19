

Prince Philip, 99, in hospital

A palace source told the BBC on February 17 the duke travelled by car to the hospital, where he was admitted on his doctor's advice.

He had been feeling unwell for a few days, but it was not related to coronavirus, the source added.

They said the duke - who is due to celebrate his 100th birthday on 10 June - was "in good spirits" in hospital, where he is expected to remain for a few days of observation and rest.

The Queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle. Earlier, she spoke by telephone with the First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, about the work of the Royal Navy at home and abroad. -BBC







