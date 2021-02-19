

Amit launches Poribortan Yatra for ‘Sonar Bangla’

Shah who is on a two-day political tour of the poll-bound state, reached Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport today. After arriving at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas, Amit Shah visited the Kapil Muni Ashram to offer prayers there.

He reached the Indira Maidan and flagged off the yatra, calling for an ouster of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

'BJP's fight to make Bengal Sonar Bangla'

Addressing the rally, Shah said, "This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC."

"It is not our aim to bring BJP govt after removing Mamata Banerjee's govt. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the situation of the poor of the state, a change in the situation of women of the state," he added. The home minister also announced that the BJP government will provide more than 33 per cent reservation to the women in West Bengal.

He further said, "This is not a change in power, this is about bringing respect to Gangasagar, about bringing a change in the fishermen of the region. Can law and order situation be fine in West Bengal as long as there is Mamata Banerjee's govt here? Can Bengal walk on the path to progress?"

'Bengal knows Mamata stopped 'Saraswati pujan' in schools'

"Shouldn't Durga Puja take place in WB? Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Shouldn't Saraswati Puja take place? She had stopped it, only after BJP's pressure she was seen worshipping goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you stopped 'Saraswati pujan' in schools."

After flagging off the rally, Shah and other party leaders including Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh have lunch at the residence of a migrant family from Bangladesh, in Narayanpur village, South 24 Paraganas.

The Union Home Minister then proceeded to hold a roadshow in Namkhana.

Interestingly, it was the first time that Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed rallies separated by some distance in South 24 Parganas district. Banerjee along with nephew Abhishek Banerjee addressed TMC workers at Pailan in South 24 Parganas. -TIMESNOWNEWS.COM







