Russia rejects calls from Europe court to release Navalny

MOSCOW, Feb 18: Europe's rights court told Russia on Wednesday to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny out of concern for his life, but Moscow swiftly rejected the call.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponent, was arrested and jailed upon returning to Russia last month following months of treatment in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

His jailing sparked the largest anti-government demonstrations in years and a new crisis in Russia's ties with the West, whose leaders are demanding the anti-corruption campaigner be set free.

Navalny, 44, appealed to the European Court of Human Rights for his release on January 20, just days after his arrest at a Moscow airport, saying his life was in danger if he remained in custody.

The Strasbourg-based court said Wednesday it had upheld that request and told Moscow to release Navalny "with immediate effect".

It said that the ruling was taken with "regard to the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life".

Russia is a member of the Council of Europe, a rights body of which the ECHR is a part. Member states are obliged to enforce ECHR decisions and in the past Russia has done so, including in cases involving Navalny.

But shortly after the court made its decision public, Russia's justice ministry said its demands were "unreasonable and unlawful" and there were no legal grounds to release Navalny. -AFP







