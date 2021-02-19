Video
Friday, 19 February, 2021
Foreign News

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb 18: US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid any tensions to rest Wednesday by finally holding their first phone call since the change of administration in Washington.
Netanyahu was one of the last foreign leaders to get a call from Biden, who took office on January 20, despite Israel's special relationship with the United States.
But both sides stressed their close ties during the call, which Biden told reporters was a "good conversation."
The White House said Biden registered "support" for a series of agreements brokered by his predecessor Donald Trump on normalizing relations between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries.
And Biden "affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel's security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation," a White House statement said.
In a statement, Netanyahu's media advisor called the talk "very warm and friendly" and lasting about an hour.
"The two leaders noted their longstanding personal connection" and agreed to strengthen the countries' alliance, the statement added.
The Israeli premier and US president "discussed the future advancement of the peace accords, the Iranian threat and regional challenges, and agreed to continue their dialogue." Placing Netanyahu far down on the list was widely interpreted as Biden's way of signalling a reset in US-Mideast relations following the Trump era.    -AFP


