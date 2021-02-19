Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Anti-coup hackers target Myanmar govt sites as protesters jam Yangon roads

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Myanmar women in traditional hat occupy a street during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on February 18. photo : AFP

Myanmar women in traditional hat occupy a street during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on February 18. photo : AFP

YANGON, Feb 18: Hackers targeted Myanmar government websites Thursday to protest against the military coup, as the junta pressed on with its attempts to stymie nationwide opposition with internet blockades and troop deployments.
The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government earlier this month.
A group called Myanmar Hackers disrupted websites including the Central Bank, the Myanmar military's propaganda page, state-run broadcaster MRTV, the Port Authority, and the Food and Drug Administration.
"We are fighting for justice in Myanmar," the group said on its Facebook page.
"It is like mass protesting of people in front of government websites."
State-run newspaper New Light of Myanmar also confirmed that military websites were "under attacks", with delays on Wednesday.
Cybersecurity expert Matt Warren from Australia's RMIT University said it was likely the aim was to generate publicity.
"The sorts of attacks they would be undertaking are denial of service attacks or defacing websites which is called hacktivism," he told AFP.
"The impact will be potentially limited but what they are doing is raising awareness."
Internet access was severely curtailed for the fourth night running at about 1:00 am on Thursday (1830 GMT Wednesday), according to NetBlocks, a Britain-based group that monitors internet outages around the world.
It said connectivity had dropped to just 21 percent of ordinary levels, and was restored eight hours later ahead of the start of the working day.
"The practice is detrimental to public safety and incites confusion, fear and distress in difficult times," NetBlocks tweeted.
Traffic blockades
For a second day, motorists in Yangon blockaded roads with vehicles, leaving their bonnets up and pretending they were broken down to stop security forces from moving around Myanmar's biggest city.
Buses and cars could be seen on live feeds parked around a bridge at North Dagon on Thursday morning, as protesters chanted: "Don't attend the office, leave it. Join the civil disobedience movement."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Georgia PM resigns
Trump casino demolished
Prince Philip, 99, in hospital
Amit launches Poribortan Yatra for ‘Sonar Bangla’
Facebook to restrict Australia news sharing, defying regulators
Russia rejects calls from Europe court to release Navalny
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Anti-coup hackers target Myanmar govt sites as protesters jam Yangon roads


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft