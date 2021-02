A Waco, Texas, resident clears snow from his driveway alongside





A Waco, Texas, resident clears snow from his driveway alongside his dog on February 17 as severe winter weather conditions over the last few days has forced road closures and power outages over the state. Millions of people were still without power on February 17 in Texas, the oil and gas capital of the United States, and facing water shortages as an unusual winter storm pummeled the southeastern part of country. photo : AFP