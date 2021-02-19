Video
Williams exits in tears as Osaka, Djokovic reach finals

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Japan's Naomi Osaka (L) gives a hug to Serena Williams of the US after their women's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Thursday. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, FEB 18: Japan's Naomi Osaka brutally halted Serena Williams's latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on Thursday, as Novak Djokovic wrote the final chapter of qualifier Aslan Karatsev's fairy-tale run.
Fans returned after a five-day coronavirus lockdown in time to see an emotional exit from Williams, Jennifer Brady's win over Karolina Muchova and top-ranked Djokovic preserving his perfect semi-final record at Karatsev's expense.
Triple major-winner Osaka, 23, again proved Williams's nemesis with a one-sided 6-3, 6-4 win which heightened questions about whether the American, 39, will ever match Margaret Court's all-time record for Slam singles titles.
Williams put her hand on her heart as she acknowledged a standing ovation on Rod Laver Arena, and later walked out of her post-match press conference in tears, saying: "I'm done."
The American has lost four Grand Slam finals since winning her 23rd in Melbourne in 2017, and victory over Osaka would have given her a golden opportunity against Brady, who is into her first major decider.
But after going 0-2 down in the first set, Osaka reeled off five straight games to take charge against a despairing Williams and canter into the final.
The soft-spoken Osaka has never lost a Grand Slam match after reaching the quarter-finals, and Brady can expect the match of her life on Saturday.
"For me, I have this mentality that people don't remember the runners-up. You might, but the winner's name is the one that's engraved," Osaka said.
"I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that's where you sort of set yourself apart."
Williams lamented a "big error day" and refused to discuss whether she had made her last appearance at a tournament she has won seven times, an Open-era record.    -AFP



