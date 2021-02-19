State Minister for Sports receives C-19 vaccine

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP today received COVID-19 vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Hospital in the city.

After receiving the vaccine, the State Minister felt better as no side effects were aroused.

Russell said the way the Bangladesh government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has come up with timely vaccines is rare in the world, even in the United States and many countries in Europe, facing a tough challenge to get the vaccine.

The State Minister said the immunization activities in such a large population and the huge enthusiasm among the people proved that the step taken by the Prime Minister to protect the people of the country with timely decision, leaving all propaganda behind, was very successful.

After the immunization, the state minister further said that the vaccination program is being conducted very successfully across the country through skilled and trained health workers. Veteran freedom fighters, law enforcers and emergency service providers are being vaccinated in the first step with priority.

He also urged all to take vaccines paying no heed of any propaganda and confusion. -BSS







