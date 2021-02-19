Video
South Africa's Morris smashes IPL auction record with $2.25 mn fee

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

CHENNAI, FEB 19: South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Rajasthan Royals paid $2.25 million for him.
The fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. Australia's Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player when Kolkata Knight Riders paid $2.17m for him in 2019.
In a high-spending auction before the IPL season starts, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for $1.95m.
Former Australia captain Steve Smith went to Delhi Capitals for $300,000 after being released by Rajasthan Royals.
Meanwhile Chinese phone maker Vivo returned as the IPL's lead sponsor after the deal was suspended last year following a deadly border clash between India and China.
The last IPL was held behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's season is expected to start in April.     -AFP


