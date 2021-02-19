

Inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Digital Marathon at Mirzapur







"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib (Digital) Dhaka Marathon-2021" has been inaugurated at Mirzapur, Tangail on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The marathon was inaugurated at Mirzapur Upazila on Thursday (February 18) morning on the Upazila Parishad premises by the 98 Composite Brigade under the 19th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army and the Tangail District Administration. photo: Observer