Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former Taekwondoin Shammi receives flat, cash from PM

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Former Taekwondoin Shammi receives flat, cash from PM

Former Taekwondoin Shammi receives flat, cash from PM

Former Taekwondoin Shammi Akter who brought a Gold medal for the nation in 10th South Asian Games has received a flat and a check of Taka 2,500,000 presented by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday. The Taekwondoin Gold Medallist received these from the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel in the presence of Secretary of Youth and Sports Akhter Hossain at the secretariat building on the day. Later, the joyful Shammi expressed her gratefulness to the Prime Minister, Sports Minister and all for standing beside her during her bad days. The former athlete and her children had been going through a rough time after her husband died. Learning her condition, the Prime Minister decided to help the distressed athlete.     photo: Observer DESK


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Williams exits in tears as Osaka, Djokovic reach finals
Man City beat Everton to march 10 points clear
Boycott urges England batsmen to follow Kohli's spin class
Chaminda Vaas may be fast bowling coach of SL on Windies tour
State Minister for Sports receives C-19 vaccine
South Africa's Morris smashes IPL auction record with $2.25 mn fee
Inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Digital Marathon at Mirzapur
Former Taekwondoin Shammi receives flat, cash from PM


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft