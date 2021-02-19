

Former Taekwondoin Shammi receives flat, cash from PM







Former Taekwondoin Shammi Akter who brought a Gold medal for the nation in 10th South Asian Games has received a flat and a check of Taka 2,500,000 presented by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday. The Taekwondoin Gold Medallist received these from the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel in the presence of Secretary of Youth and Sports Akhter Hossain at the secretariat building on the day. Later, the joyful Shammi expressed her gratefulness to the Prime Minister, Sports Minister and all for standing beside her during her bad days. The former athlete and her children had been going through a rough time after her husband died. Learning her condition, the Prime Minister decided to help the distressed athlete. photo: Observer DESK