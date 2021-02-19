Video
Resolution for Test letdown is not tough job, says Papon

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon taking Covid-19 vaccine. photo: Courtesy

After Bangladesh cricket team's fiasco in Test series against West Indies, BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon aloud about changes and possible immediate remedies for such performances in red-ball cricket. He retorted his words on Thursday but in softer way.
"I can tell you that the resolution of this problem is not a strong job," Papon told journalist after taking Covid-19 vaccine. "But everyone need to recognise it".
"We can work for solution if everyone agrees. We can't impose anything on them. And this is the process. Hopefully, things will be alright within few months," he hoped.
Bangladesh have solitary Test victory in last couple of years and it was against Zimbabwe last year. They have succumbed badly to India, Pakistan and even to starless West Indies and novice Afghanistan. BCB Head showed his discontent on such performances. He said, "The game displayed by Bangladesh, especially against Afghanistan and West Indies, didn't seemed to me the actions of Bangladesh team".
"These players play totally different game in T20i and one-day format. We played very well in one-day against same team. So, what's wrong with the Test cricket?" he threw a question to everyone.
BCB Boss had meeting with high-ups of the Board, selectors and senior cricketers on Thursday. "The main reason behind sitting with them was to hear where the problem they think is," he himself revealed the reasons behind the discussions.
Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and HP Unit Head Naimur Rahman Durjoy however, were open to journalist about the meeting agenda. "We discussed on overall issues. We mainly discussed on why we played one-day series very well but were not up to the mark in Test cricket'" Nannu informed media after the meeting.
Durjoy in the contrary said, "We had focused on some previous series during our dialogue. The last series against West Indies got special preference".
"Message will be despatched from us to players. We have few series in front. We have discussed on board policies for those events. But nothing has happened to take a final decision" he added.
He also informed that during meeting Board President emphasized on how they can overcome the problems without altering anything and we all shared our heads with him.


