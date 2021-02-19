AFC asks Bangladesh & Afghanistan for final words regarding venue

Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the governing body of Asian football, requested Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and Afghanistan Football Association (AFA), through a letter, for their final thoughts regarding the venue for the remaining FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifying match of between the two.

A few matches of Group-E of the joint qualifier were postponed due to the pandemic and most of the teams are willing to play in a central zone instead of coming and playing in Bangladesh or other countries.

The venues for all the remaining Group-E matches except the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan discussed and decided in a virtual meeting of the participating countries on Wednesday. Bangladesh FF which previously stood strong with a demand to play its home match at home once again insisted that the red and greens would like to host the home matches themselves. Afghanistan, on the other hand, was adamant about not going to Bangladesh to play the match. Hence the meeting could not decide anything about this particular match. The match is scheduled to be played on 25 Match.

Now, the AFC is asking the two football authorities for their final words in written regarding the issue by the 22nd of February 2021.

