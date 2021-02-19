KKR recoup Shakib at 3.2 crore Rupees



Bidders of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) greeting each other after securing Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during the Auction take place in Chennai on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

Shahrukh Khan's KKR and Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings competed for Shakib, one of the highest base priced players for the forthcoming IPL and KKR were successfully regained their 'home-boy'. Shakib represented KKR six occasions between 2011 and 2017, who was vended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and he played two consecutive sessions for SRH.

The south paw all-rounder missed the latest edition of the most rigorous T20 event in the World since he got one-year ban due to non-informing ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) about bookie's contact with him. The bar on him lifted on October 29 last year and named for auction again.

Shakib played 63 IPL matches so far; who amassed 746 runs with the bat and scalped 59 wickets so far.

Mustfizur in the contrary wrote his name on IPL boards in 2016 for the new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the best emerging player of the event, who represented SRH in the following year as well. Mubai Indians picked him in 2018 but the Cutter Master was seen to throw orbs very few occasions. He was not named for next two IPL seasons since he didn't get NOC from the BCB due to injury concerns. He has 24 dismissals from 24 IPL matches till date.









Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Bangladesh ace all-rounder and one of the best T20i players on the earth Shakib Al Hasan at 3.2 crore Rupees while Mustafizur Rahman was tented to Rajasthan Royals at the base price of one crore.Shahrukh Khan's KKR and Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings competed for Shakib, one of the highest base priced players for the forthcoming IPL and KKR were successfully regained their 'home-boy'. Shakib represented KKR six occasions between 2011 and 2017, who was vended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and he played two consecutive sessions for SRH.The south paw all-rounder missed the latest edition of the most rigorous T20 event in the World since he got one-year ban due to non-informing ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) about bookie's contact with him. The bar on him lifted on October 29 last year and named for auction again.Shakib played 63 IPL matches so far; who amassed 746 runs with the bat and scalped 59 wickets so far.Mustfizur in the contrary wrote his name on IPL boards in 2016 for the new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and was the best emerging player of the event, who represented SRH in the following year as well. Mubai Indians picked him in 2018 but the Cutter Master was seen to throw orbs very few occasions. He was not named for next two IPL seasons since he didn't get NOC from the BCB due to injury concerns. He has 24 dismissals from 24 IPL matches till date.