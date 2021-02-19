‘Surokkha’ app launched for C-19 vaccinators to verify info

The government has activated the Surokkha app for COVID-19 vaccinators to cross-check information.

The health workers will be able to use the app from Friday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at the launch in Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital on Thursday.

Citizens over 40 years old and others who have been allocated the vaccine can still register for their doses only on www.surokkha.gov.bd.

Health Minister thanked State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak for the app. It will be available only on Google Play, for now.

Palak said, the app has made the process of verifying vaccine recipients' information easier. Health workers will now only need to scan the QR code on the vaccine cards of the recipients to verify the information.

-bdnews24.com






