Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 February, 2021, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

‘Surokkha’ app launched for C-19 vaccinators to verify info

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The government has activated the Surokkha app for COVID-19 vaccinators to cross-check information.
The health workers will be able to use the app from Friday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at the launch in Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital on Thursday.
Citizens over 40 years old and others who have been allocated the vaccine can still register for their doses only on www.surokkha.gov.bd.
Health Minister thanked State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak for the app. It will be available only on Google Play, for now.
Palak said, the app has made the process of verifying vaccine recipients' information easier. Health workers will now only need to scan the QR code on the vaccine cards of the recipients to verify the information.     
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of US service members saying no to Covid-19 vaccine
A washer man gets his pile of dirty clothes ready for washing in River Turag
‘Surokkha’ app launched for C-19 vaccinators to verify info
Court dismisses case against 43 persons
Suspected war criminal Abed gets bail for medical treatment
Farmers thrashing mustard after harvesting
Road crashes leave 12 dead in five districts
Momen for global political commitment for vaccine access


Latest News
Supreme Court launches translation software ‘Amar Vasha’
UK sanctions Myanmar generals
Unidentified man crushed under train in Khulna
Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation
AL takes programmes marking Amar Ekushey
Bangladesh-US ties would further enhance under new US admn
Bangabandhu was 1st Bengali chairman of Tea Board
Shaheed Minar route map for Feb 21 released
Madrasa student beaten to death in Jashore
52 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Parents, stop abusing children
Woes of depositors
Entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha dies
HC summons Dr Yunus
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Order on case against Al Jazeera DG among 3 Feb 23
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session
Ekushey Padak to be conferred on Saturday
Curb food adulteration with an iron hand: PM
Development of Dhaka city: Problems and remedial measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft