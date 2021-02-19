Court dismisses case against 43 persons

A Dhaka court on Thursday dismissed an extortion case against 43 persons including RAB -4 ASP, Unu Mong Marma and a police Inspector Abdus Sobhan for allegedly taking Tk 12 lakh extortion in two phases.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam passed the order as he did not find any grounds to take it into cognizance.

On Tuesday a business woman of Cantonment area filed a case with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam alleging that 43 persons including RAB -4 ASPS, Unu Mong Marma, a police Inspector Abdus Sobhan and PS of Home Minister Monir took extortion 12 lakh from her in two phases.







