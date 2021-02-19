Video
Friday, 19 February, 2021
Home Back Page

Suspected war criminal Abed gets bail for medical treatment

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday granted bail to suspected war criminal Abed Hossain for receiving medical treatment.
The suspect is Abed Hossain, 62, son of Abu Tayed, from Bobra union at Baliadangi in Thakurgaon. According to the tribunal order, the accused would have to stay at the addresses in Dhaka and he would receive medical treatment during his bail period.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by accused Abed Hossain seeking bail for medical treatment.
Adv Abdus Sattar Palwan appeared for the accused while Prosecutor Razia Sultana Chaman stood for the State.
The accused is suffering anal fissure and receiving treatment at Suhrawardy Hospital in the capital. The tribunal granted bail on condition that he receives medical treatment, said lawyer Abdus Sattar. Abed Hossain was arrested on June 25 in 2019 for his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.
The Investigation agency on August 8 in 2019 told journalists that the suspect was a supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami and was involved with abduction, torture, killing during the Liberation War.


