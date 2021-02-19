Road crashes leave 12 dead in five districts

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Gaibandha, Chapainawabganj, Gopalganj, Khagrachhari, Mymensingh and Faridpur districts on Thursday.

Of them, seven were motor bike riders.

Our Gaibandha correspondent reported that a speeding motorcycle hit a milepost in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha on Thursday, leaving its three passengers dead. One of the deceased was identified as Abdullah. The accident took place at Baneshwar Bazar in Panitala area around 12 noon.

One bike rider died on the spot, one at Upazila Health Complex and the other on way to hospital in Bogura, said Officer-in-Charge of (OC) AKM Mehedi Hasan of Gobindaganj police.

In Chapainawabganj, a truck rammed a bicycle at Sadar upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday morning, leaving the two riders dead.

The deceased were identified as Mostafezur Rahman, 20, son of Selim, a resident of Arambag Mahalla under Chapainawabganj Municipality, and Minarul Islam, 20, son of Sirajul Islam of Milky Mahalla, reports our correspondent.

Both were students of Chapainawabganj Polytechnic Institute.

Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station officer In-Charge Mozaffar Hossain said a truck hit the bicycle on Bir Shrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge at about 11:30am, leaving the duo critically injured.

They were rushed to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead. In Gopalganj, Two people were killed and one injured when a stone-laden truck hit a roadside tree near Tekerhat Bondor bridge-1 area under Muksudpur Upazila on Thursday.

The victims were identified as- Truck driver Sajib Mridha, 23 and Shahin,25.

Bhanga Highway Thana ASI Abdul Jabbar Molla confirmed the matter, saying the accident occurred while the driver of a speeding truck lost control over its steering and hit a roadside tree. The truck overturned killing its driver on the spot, according to our correspondent.

Being severely injured, Shahin and an unidentifed person were rushed to Rajoir Hospital where the duty doctors declared Shahin dead, said the ASI.

The accident halted the road communication for half an hour. Receiving the news, local police and fire service men went to the spot and normalized the traffic movement. Two people were killed and three others injured when a jeep locally called Chander Gari, overturned in Bhaibonchhara area of Khagrachhari district town on Wednesday midnight, according our correspondent.

The deceased were identified as Harendra Tripura and ganeshwar Tripura. They hailed from Amlai Hadukpara area.

Bhaibonchhara Union Parishad Chairman Parimol Tripura said a 'Chander Gari', carrying five passengers, overturned in remote Amlai Hadukpara area around 11:30pm as the driver lost his control over the steering, leaving two dead on the spot. The injured were admitted to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

Our Mymensingh correspondent adds: A bus rammed a motorcycle at Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district on Thursday afternoon, leaving the two bikers dead.

The deceased were identified as motorcycle driver Jakir Hossain, 20, son Fajlul Haque, a resident of Meherabari village, and pillion rider Hamid Quari, 50, of Bashil village, under the upazila.

Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer in-Charge Main Uddin said a bus hit the motorcycle at Uttar Bazar on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, leaving the bikers dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, he added.

Our Faridpur Correspondent says: One killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mowa highway at Bahnga Faridpur's Bhanga upazila on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Lutfar Kazi.

According to the police official, a pickup van hit a fish carrying van Dhaka-Mowa highway leaving the Lutfar Kazi dead on spot.







