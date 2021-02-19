Momen for global political commitment for vaccine access

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that a strong global political commitment is needed to build strong partnership among the nations for ensuring universal access to COVID-19 vaccine.

Foreign Minister made this comment after vaccinated on Thursday along with the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson and other officials and employees at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali.

The government launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for foreign diplomats on February 10, about 30 diplomats got vaccinated on the opening day.

However, the foreign ministry official sources said all around 1,200 foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh will be vaccinated gradually. "Bangladesh is among the only 30 to 35 countries in the world that have COVID vaccine now due to farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the foreign minister said adding that "Still there are a numbers of even developed countries those are yet to get access to Covid vaccine." he said after receiving vaccine.

As per directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister said Bangladesh government had started the vaccine hunting campaign across the world much before the inoculation was developed.

"We need a big partnership … we need a political commitment to help each other (for ensuring access to vaccine)," "We will give vaccine to all our people … no one will be left behind," he said. Bangladesh launched a countrywide mass Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 7.







