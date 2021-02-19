SC clears way for holding Jashore municipal polls

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Thursday cleared the way for holding elections to Jashore municipality scheduled for February 28.

As a result, there is no bar to holding the municipal elections in Jashore.

In response to a petition filed by the State, Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the High Court order that had stayed the elections in Jessore over the boundary dispute.

The court also sent the petition to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on the matter on February 22.

Deputy Attorney General Smarendra Nath Biswas represented the State while lawyer Pankaj Kumar Kundu appeared for the writ petitioners

On February 8, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah stayed for three months the elections of the three municipalities including Jessore scheduled for February 28.

In response to a writ filed by three residents of Jashore claiming that the boundary of the Jashore municipality was extended but the new areas were not yet included. Therefore, the residents were not included in the voter list.







