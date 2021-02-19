SCBA Polls on Mar 10-11

The two-day polls of Supreme Court (SC) Bar Association for 2021-22 will be held on March 10-11.

Bar Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has nominated senior advocate Abdul Matin Khasru for the post of president and Advocate Abdul Alim Mia Jewel for the post of secretary.

The Jatiyotabadi Ainjibi Oikka Parishad, backed by the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum has nominated Advocate Fazlur Rahman for the post of president and (current Secretary) Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal for the post of secretary. -BSS







