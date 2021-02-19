Video
Friday, 19 February, 2021
Business

Ispahani Tea wins National Productivity Award 2019

Published : Friday, 19 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Ispahani Tea wins National Productivity Award 2019

Ispahani Tea wins National Productivity Award 2019

Ispahani Tea Ltd has been awarded first position in the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Awards 2019 in the Large Industry Category (Foods) by the Ministry of Industries.
The award aims to motivate businesses for increasing productivity and improving quality, said a press release.
The Ministry of Industries nominated 31 companies for the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award in recognition of the contributions of the industry and service sectors to the economy.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as a special guest at a programme organised by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) under the Ministry of Industries recently in the capital.
Ispahani Tea Limited Chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani stated, "We promise to keep our ancestors' dreams alive and never compromise with quality".
Ispahani Tea Limited thanked the Ministry of Industries and all consumers, customers, stakeholders and well-wishers for their confidence, trust and support throughout this journey.


